SIT should record Kavitha’s claims of BJP trying to poach her: Revanth Reddy

November 18, 2022 08:03 pm | Updated 08:03 pm IST

Hyderabad

Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president A. Revanth Reddy demanded that the Special Investigation Team (SIT), constituted by the High Court to go into the reported recent efforts by the BJP to poach four MLAs of the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi, to record the statement of MLC K. Kavitha since she admitted that people associated with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) had contacted her asking her to defect from the Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS).

Mr. Reddy said that senior police officer, C.V. Anand who is heading the SIT should record her statement and not confine his report just to the four MLAs involved since the High Court has asked the SIT to probe into the entire affair. “Even Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao had openly claimed that the BJP had tried to poach his daughter and Mr. Anand should call for Ms. Kavita’s statement. Or else his report would be misleading the High Court,” he said.

Mr. Reddy, who was speaking to reporters along with senior leaders Ponnam Prabhakar, Anjan Kumar Yadav, Mallu Ravi, M. Vinod Reddy, Suresh Shetkar, and E. Anil here said the BJP and TRS have taken politics to a new low with the misuse of investigating agencies. While the BJP is known for misusing ED, CBI and Income Tax departments to threaten the Opposition, the TRS government has been using ACB and CID to suppress the Opposition and settle political scores.

‘Irrelevant issues’

The Congress chief also accused the TRS and BJP of polluting the political discourse raking up irrelevant issues to relegate the real issues to the background and the media has been caught in this quagmire forgetting its role of exposing government failures. Lambasting the Chief Minister on the ‘poaching of MLAs’, he said people know how those MLAs had already sold themselves and were ready yet again. “Let him ask his conscience where did they come from and how did they come to your party,” Mr. Revanth Reddy said.

Replying to a question on TRS cadre vandalising Nizamabad Member of Parliament Arvind’s house, he said Congress was against the attack culture. When parties resort to violence it is evident that they are low on confidence. Politics in Telangana have touched a new low due to the arrogance of both TRS and BJP, he said accusing them of promoting violence in politics.