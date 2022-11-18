SIT serves notices on suspects 

November 18, 2022 09:42 pm | Updated 09:42 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

The Special Investigation Team probing the alleged poaching of the four TRS MLAs registered at Moinabad police station has served notices on fresh suspects in the case.

ADVERTISEMENT

Two new suspects emerged in the course of interrogation and a team had travelled to Kerala. A doctor at a super specialty hospital in Kochi, Jaggu Swami, and another Tushar Vellapally, chief of Bharath Dharma Jana Sena (BDJS), have been served notices as per Criminal Procedure Code and are wanted for questioning.

Trending

  1. Vikram-S, India’s first private rocket, lifts off from ISRO spaceport
  2. FIFA World Cup 2022 | Here are the squads and schedules of all teams
  3. Ever wondered why no complaints of potholes, flooding in Electronics City in Bengaluru
  4. FIFA World Cup 2022 | Full Spain squad and schedule
  5. India has evidence of terror financing through social media platforms: NIA chief

The police pasted related notices at the office of Mr. Swami who was reported absconding and at the house of Mr. Vellapally at Alappuzha as he was not available at the time.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

They were directed to appear before the SIT in Hyderabad on November 21 for questioning.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US