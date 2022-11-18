  1. EPaper
SIT serves notices on suspects 

November 18, 2022 09:42 pm | Updated 09:42 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

The Special Investigation Team probing the alleged poaching of the four TRS MLAs registered at Moinabad police station has served notices on fresh suspects in the case.

Two new suspects emerged in the course of interrogation and a team had travelled to Kerala. A doctor at a super specialty hospital in Kochi, Jaggu Swami, and another Tushar Vellapally, chief of Bharath Dharma Jana Sena (BDJS), have been served notices as per Criminal Procedure Code and are wanted for questioning.

The police pasted related notices at the office of Mr. Swami who was reported absconding and at the house of Mr. Vellapally at Alappuzha as he was not available at the time.

They were directed to appear before the SIT in Hyderabad on November 21 for questioning.

