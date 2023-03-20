SIT serves notices on Revanth in TSPSC paper leak case

March 20, 2023 07:33 pm | Updated 07:33 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) investigating the question paper leak case of Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) has served notices on Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president A. Revanth Reddy on Monday, asking him to be present with proof in person before the SIT on March 23 for his allegations in the case. As Mr. Revanth was not available in the city, notices were pasted at his residence by the SIT officials.

“In a statement you have mentioned that about 100 persons from Gandhari mandal were able to secure more than 103 marks in the TSPSC examination. All those who secured marks are from Malyal mandal in Jagtial district being represented by IT Minister K.T. Rama Rao’s PA Tirupathi and another accused in the case Rajashekhara Reddy. As we believe your statement to be true, you are summoned to appear before SIT,” said the notice issued and signed by the Investigating Officer.

Meanwhile, Mr. Revanth Reddy during his ‘Hath Se Hath Jodo Yatra’ on Monday reiterated his allegations stating that Rajashekhara Reddy was appointed in the TSPSC by outsourcing agency Telangana State Technology Services (TSTS) following the recommendation of Minister K. T. Rama Rao through his PA Tirupathi.

“Only two persons — TSPSC Chairman Janardhan Reddy and Secretary Anitha Ramachandran — will have access to the safety room and not even section officer Shankar Lakshmi, under whose control is the room. Why were all these three not questioned so far in the paper leak case and how was the question paper accessed by the accused? Why is the questioning being confined only to Rajashekhara Reddy and Praveen Kumar, two lower-level officials?” asked Mr. Revanth Reddy while speaking to reporters.

Stating that all the computers in government-run offices will function under TSTS, the TPCC president wondered how the Minister could shrug off his responsibility.

The TPCC president said that they had no confidence on the investigation by the SIT as everyone knows the fate of the cases that were investigated by the SIT in the past. However, he welcomed the notices by the SIT and said that he would present all the evidences with him to the investigation agency.

“Even before the investigation was completed, the Ministers have said that it was confined to only two persons. Is the SIT ready to serve notices on K.T. Rama Rao, Srinivas Goud, Sabitha Indra Reddy and Gangula Kamalakar in this case?” asked Mr Revanth Reddy.