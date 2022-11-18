SIT serves notice to BJP national gen secy  

November 18, 2022 10:19 pm | Updated 10:19 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Telangana Special Investigation Team probing the alleged conspiracy to poach four TRS MLAs at a farmhouse in Moinabad here late last month, it was learnt on Friday, served notices on BJPs national general secretary B.L. Santosh for related questioning.

According to a copy of the notice dated November 16, he was directed to appear before the SIT here at the Integrated Command Control Centre at 10.30 a.m. on November 21. “It is revealed that there are reasonable grounds to question you to ascertain facts and circumstances from you, in relation to the present investigation,“ the notice under Section 41(A) Cr. PC read.

The SIT constituted by the State government for the probe has been questioning the three accused persons in the alleged conspiracy — Ramachandra Bharati alias Satish Sharma, Nanda Kumar and Simhayaji Swamy. The team has already subjected the digital evidence such as audio and video to forensic examination, travel tickets, and is following a set of questions to extract information from the accused.

Although the team has not disclosed any information officially till now, developments indicated that several teams have travelled to parts of south Indian States, places of business interests and properties of the accused.

In addition to the suspicion about Mr. Santosh’s alleged link, the SIT also suspected three other persons — Jaggu Swami, a doctor at a super specialty hospital in Kochi; Tushar Vellapally, chief of Bharath Dharma Jana Sena (BDJS); and Mr. Srinivas of Karimnagar, a close aide of Telangana BJP chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar.

The police pasted related notices at the office of Mr. Swami who was reported as absconding and at the house of Mr. Vellapally at Alappuzha as he was not available at the time.

The duo was also directed to appear before the SIT in Hyderabad on November 21.