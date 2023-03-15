SIT questions TSPSC staff

March 15, 2023 10:32 pm | Updated 10:32 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) appointed to probe the leak of question paper for the Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) questioned the staff at the commission office on Wednesday and inspected the computer from which the accused allegedly stole the confidential documents from.

Earlier this week, the city police nabbed Pulidindi Praveen Kumar, 32, who works as an Assistant Section Officer at the TSPSC, who allegedly colluded with Atla Raja Shekar Reddy, 35, a Network Admin at TSPSC, to steal and leak the Assistant Engineer (AE Civil) exam by copying the file from the office computer. After the arrest, the case was handed over to the SIT by Hyderabad Police Commissioner C.V. Anand.

On Wednesday, the officials spent about two hours at the TSPSC office and inspected the computer of confidential section officer, Shankar Lakshmi. Praveen and Rajasekhar allegedly accessed the system of Shankar Lakshmi in the guise of fixing an error and stole the IP address, user ID and passwords from her desk to gain access to the files. The SIT officials also checked the computers of TSPSC chairman and Secretary among other staff. They sought the opinion of technical experts in the questioning and finished their probe on Wednesday, sources said.

It was revealed that Praveen’s friend, Renuka, 35, a teacher, and her husband Lavdyavath Dhakya, 38, took the papers and sold it to others with the help of Kethavath Srinivas, 30, a police constable from Medchal, said DCP of South-West Zone, Kiran Khare. “Praveen Kumar and Rajasekhar handed over the papers for ₹5 lakh on March 2. Subsequently, another ₹5 lakh was handed over to Praveen on March 6 after the exam was conducted,” explained the DCP.

The SIT, headed by Additional Commissioner A.R. Srinivas, is likely to submit their report in the case on Thursday.

All the nine accused persons, including the police constable from Medchal, were taken into custody by the Begum Bazar Police after they were booked under Sections 409, 420, 120 (B) of the IPC, section 66 (b) (c) and 70 of the IT Act, and section 8 of the Prevention of Examinations Malpractices Act.