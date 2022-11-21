SIT questions Telangana BJP chief’s advocate-aide for eight hours 

November 21, 2022 10:59 pm | Updated 10:59 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Investigating team consulting experts about taking legal route against three others, including BJP national general secretary B.L. Santosh, who were served notice but didn’t appear for questioning 

The Hindu Bureau

Police personnel deployed outside the Integrated Command and Control Centre at Banjara Hills, Hyderabad, as advocate Bhusarapu Srinivas, one of the accused in the TRS MLA poaching case, appears before the Special Investigation Team for questioning on Monday.  | Photo Credit: NAGARA GOPAL

Advocate Bhusarapu Srinivas, a close aide of Telangana BJP chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar, who was served notice for questioning in the alleged conspiracy to poach four TRS MLAs, appeared before the Special Investigation Team (SIT) here in Hyderabad on Monday.

He reached the Integrated Command and Control Centre at Banjara Hills around 10.30 a.m. and was inside for nearly eight hours.

According to the notice served to him under Section 41 A of Code of Criminal Procedure, officials stated that they had “reasonable grounds to question him to ascertain facts and circumstances in relation to the investigation”.

Sources said the suspicion is over whether Mr. Srinivas had a role in the case, particularly in arranging travel or funding certain logistics to the three accused who were arrested — Ramachandra Bharati alias Satish Sharma, Nanda Kumar and Simhayaji Swamy.

Officials, however, did not make any formal disclosure to the press.

Along with Mr. Srinivas, the SIT last week had sent notices to three other suspects — Kerala’s Bharat Dharma Jana Sena chief Tushar Vellapally and Jaggu Swami, a doctor from Kochi.

BJP national general secretary B.L. Santosh, as per notice dated November 16, was also required by the SIT to appear here on Monday. However, the Telangana High Court, hearing a petition, directed the SIT not to arrest Mr. Santosh till he receives the notice.

The notice, it was learnt, was delivered to his Bengaluru residence while he presently resides in New Delhi.

Experts consulted

Sources, on Monday, said the SIT was consulting experts to take legal route against Mr. Vellapally, Mr. Swami and Mr. Santosh, who did not appear for questioning.

Meanwhile, Mr. Srinivas, it was learnt, was required to appear before the SIT again on Tuesday.

Allegations regarding the poaching of four TRS MLAs by the BJP with offers of huge sums of cash, important positions and contracts, at a farmhouse in Moinabad police limits surfaced on October 26. The State constituted a seven-member SIT on November 9 to probe the case.

