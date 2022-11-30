SIT presents file containing crucial evidence in MLAs poaching attempt case

November 30, 2022 09:46 pm | Updated 09:46 pm IST - HYDERABAD

In a curious twist to the ongoing investigation into the four ruling TRS party MLAs’ poaching attempt case, the Special Investigation Team (SIT) presented a file containing crucial information before the bench of Justice B. Vijaysen Reddy of the Telangana High Court on Wednesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Senior counsel of Supreme Court Dushyant Dave, appearing for Telangana government, informed the judge that SIT authorities had gathered incriminating evidence connecting the three accused in the case with BJP national general secretary B.L. Santosh. While submitting the file to the judge, senior counsel passed on its copies to the counsel of the accused and the persons who received notices from the SIT.

Mr. Dave said that he did not believe in furnishing crucial information in sealed covers and hence was giving the details of the evidence in the open court while passing on copies of the files to other parties. The file presented in HC, which was accessed by The Hindu, had transcripts of the WhatsApp messages between the first accused Ramachandra Bharathi and B.L. Santosh.

The file mentioned that along with Mr. Bharathi, K. Nandu Kumar and D.P.S.K.V. Simhayaji, four more persons B.L. Santosh, Tushar Vellappaly, Dr. Jaggu Swamy and advocate Bhusarapu Srinivas were made accused in the poaching attempt case.

The file also contained details of the WhatsApp chat between Bharathi and Santosh on April 26, 2022, about the plans to carry out ‘operation in Telangana’. Interestingly, the file stated that Simhayaji had held a meeting at Sky High hotel chalking out plans to lure leaders of others parties into BJP. The file stated that Simhayaji had planned to lure even Congress leader Damoder Raja Narsimha, former Deputy Chief Minister of undivided Andhra Pradesh and Kodandaram of Telangana Jana Samithi.

According to the file, advocate from Karimnagar B. Srinivas, who was issued notice and questioned by the SIT, met the first three accused in Delhi on September 4 during World Brahmin Federation meeting. The SIT presented pictures taken during the meeting and location of their mobile phones to substantiate their findings.

The file stated that a crucial meeting to lure the four TRS MLAs into BJP was organised at Nandu’s house on September 26 with Bharati, Simhayaji, advocate Srinivas, advocate Pratap and M. Vijay Kumar. The SIT mentioned that the main meeting to carry out the operation in Telangana was held at Mr. Santosh’s house in Delhi on October 15.

Mr. Tushar’s counsel requested the judge to pass an order to ensure that details presented in the file were not published or telecast by the media. Justice B. Vijaysen Reddy said he would pass an order on the matter if he filed a separate application. However, senior counsel Dave said no one should have objection if the incriminating evidence was published by the media and there was no need of any specific order to stop airing or publishing the same.