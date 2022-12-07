SIT lacks credibility in phone tapping allegations backdrop: senior counsel

December 07, 2022 10:32 pm | Updated 10:32 pm IST - HYDERABAD

There was absolute lack of credibility about the Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the TRS MLAs poaching attempt case in the backdrop of allegations of phone tapping by Telanagna police, said senior counsel Uday Holla on Wednesday.

Senior counsel from Karnataka High Court appearing for one of the four persons arrayed as accused, B. Srinivas, was presenting his contentions before the bench of Justice B. Vijaysen Reddy of Telangana High Court hearing a batch of petitions relating to the case. The reports about the issue of Telangana Governor’s phone tapping had raised serious questions about the credibility of police in the State.

With the chief of the Hyderabad police, which was part of Telangana police, heading the SIT suspicions naturally hover around the SIT’s credibility. In this backdrop, investigation into the MLAs poaching attempt case should be handed over to some other independent agency or CBI, he said.

Referring to the allegations that persons connected to BJP tried to lure TRS MLAs to join BJP by offering crores of rupees, senior counsel told the bench that in 2014 nearly 23 MLAs of different political parties joined TRS. In 2018, eight MLAs of other parties switched over to TRS.

While the past history was so, now the TRS was accusing BJP of poaching its MLAs, counsel said. If TRS pointed one finger at BJP, four fingers were pointing at TRS party, the counsel said.

Justice B. Vijaysen Reddy, during the hearing, sought to know from Mr. Holla how prejudice was caused to his client when entire poaching episode was telecast by different TV channels. Citing Supreme Court observation, the senior advocate said that there should be no media trial in criminal matters.

The judge also asked Additional Advocate General J. Ramchander Rao how the material evidence connected to the poaching case reached the media. Mr. Rao said the de facto complainant in the case MLA Pilot Rohith Reddy might have passed on the details to the media. He also informed the bench that counsel of all the respondents in the case were also served copies of the details of the evidence gathered by SIT in the case.

Mr. Rao denied the contention that SIT had given the evidence material to Chief Minister and media had wrongly reported this. He informed the bench that the SIT even released a statement it had not passed any such material to CM or media.

The hearing would continue on Friday.