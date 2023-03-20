SIT interrogates TSPSC paper leak accused

March 20, 2023 12:16 am | Updated 12:16 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Special Investigation Team (SIT), appointed to probe into the leak of the question paper for the Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC), finished the second day of custody of the nine accused for about five hours on Sunday.

Earlier this week, Begum Bazaar police nabbed Pulidindi Praveen Kumar, 32, who works as an assistant section officer in TSPSC, who ganged up with Atla Raja Shekar Reddy, 35, a network admin at TSPSC to leak and steal the Assistant Engineer (AE Civil) exam by copying the file from the office computer and sell it to Renuka. After the arrest, the case was handed over to the SIT by police commissioner CV Anand.

SIT chief AR Srinivas interrogated the three accused in the case separately again together for two hours. Meanwhile, Cyber Crime ACP KVM Prasad examined the contents of the CPU and hard disks recovered from the TSPSC office. Raja Shekar said that he changed the IP addresses, logged into the computer and stole the question papers to sell them for lakhs of rupees.

It was revealed that Praveen’s friend Renuka, a teacher, and her husband Lavdyavath Dhakya, 38, took the papers and sold them to others with the help of Kethavath Srinivas, 30, a police constable from Medchal, said the DCP of South-West Zone, Kiran Khare. “Praveen Kumar and Rajasekhar handed over the papers for ₹5 lakh on March 2. Subsequently, another ₹5 lakh was handed over to Praveen on March 6 after the exam was conducted,” explained the DCP.