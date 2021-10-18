Sit-in protest held in front of Khammam railway station

KHAMMAM

18 October 2021 22:07 IST

Police foil Congress, Left parties and farm unions’ attempt to gain entry into the station to stage ‘rail roko’

Members owing allegiance to the All India Kisan Sabha (AIKS) and the All India Kisan Mazdoor Sabha (AIKMS) besides the cadres of the Congress and the three Left parties staged a sit-in protest in front of the railway station after the police foiled their attempt to gain entry into the railway station to stage a “rail roko” here on Monday.

The protesters took out a rally from Pavilion Grounds to the railway station road here in response to the nation-wide “rail roko” call given by the Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) in protest against the Centre’s three farm laws and the recent incident of Lakhimpur Kheri violence in Uttar Pradesh.

A large posse of police personnel stopped the protesters from entering into the railway station by erecting barricades on the main road near the One Town police station. The demonstrators squatted on the main road in front of the railway station and shouted slogans against the Centre’s three farm laws terming them as “pro-corporate” and “black laws” detrimental to farmers.

They vowed to organise peaceful protests to amplify the voices of farmers waging a relentless agitation against the new agriculture laws. A host of senior leaders of the Congress, the CPI, the CPI (M) and the CPI (ML-ND) took part in the demonstration.