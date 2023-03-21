ADVERTISEMENT

‘SIT could not reveal complete details of paper leak’

March 21, 2023 08:20 pm | Updated 08:20 pm IST - HYDERABAD

We have asked copy of report: Revanth Reddy

The Hindu Bureau

Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president A. Revanth Reddy opined that the Special Investigation Team (SIT) could not dig out the complete details in the question paper leak case of Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) as it has limited freedom. Referring to the investigations held by SIT in cases like land grabbings by Nayeem, Gold Stone, drugs and poaching of MLAs, the TPCC president wondered what happened to those cases.

In a chitchat with media persons at party office here on Tuesday, Mr. Revanth Reddy said that they had requested the High Court to see that all the jobs filled by TSPSC so far must be put in pubic domain so that everyone can know that.

“The arguments took place for about an hour in the court. The process in the court was commenced and a three-page report was prepared. We have requested for the copy of SIT report that would be submitted to the court. Paper leak case was not confined to Rajashekar and Praveen. TSPSC chairman Janardhan Reddy, Secretary Anita Ramachandran and Section Officer Shankar Lakshmi must also be held responsible and be investigated,” said Mr. Revanth Reddy, adding that the Government had been trying to close the case with two low level employees as responsible.

Informing that the computers in the TSPSC were under the control of IT department and there should be periodical audit and scrutiny, the TPCC leader wondered how the entire system could not be under the control of Information Technology Minister K.T. Rama Rao.

Mr. Revanth Reddy wondered why the government was not concerned about the fate of 30 lakh unemployed in the state.

