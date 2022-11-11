SIT continues questioning accused in MLAs poaching case

ADVERTISEMENT

The Telangana police-constituted Special Investigation Team on Friday continued with their efforts of gathering evidence against the threesome accused of attempting to poach Telangana Rashtra Samithi legislators.

According to sources, the SIT took the accused - Ramachandra Bharati alias Satish Sharma, Nanda Kumar and Simhayaji Swami - from Chanchalguda prison amid tight security. They were later reportedly taken to the Telangana State Forensic Science Laboratories (TSFSL), where security was beefed up. The gates too were closed and no unauthorised person was allowed to enter.

Sources said that the voice samples of the trio would be gathered. These samples would then be matched with the voices as heard in the clips. The move, it was believed, was a step toward gathering as much evidence as possible and building a strong case.

ADVERTISEMENT

The accused were taken from the TSFSL to the Rajendranagar police station.

As was reported in these columns on Thursday, the SIT, led by Hyderabad City Police Commissioner C V Anand, questioned the accused and then recorded their statements in connection with the alleged conspiracy. The questioning also revolved around the money trail, and other aspects such as audio-video content and the alleged forgery of documents.