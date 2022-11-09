SIT constituted to probe TRS MLAs poaching case 

The State government on Wednesday issued an order constituting a special investigation team to probe the TRS MLAs poaching case, originally reported and registered at Moinabad police station last fortnight.

The Home (Legal) Department’s order for SIT was on Director-General of Police M. Mahender Reddy’s proposal, which said: “The case is sensitive, high profile and sensational in nature and as it involves investigation in multiple dimensions, which requires thorough scientific and evidence-based investigation in an elaborate manner and it requires officers with expertise and specific skill set.”

The SIT will be headed by Hyderabad City Police Commissioner C.V. Anand, and will have six other members, including four Superintendent of Police-rank officials.

They include Nalgonda SP Rema Rajeshwari, Cyberabad DCP (Crime) Kalmeshwar Shingenavar, Shamshabad DCP R. Jagadishwar Reddy, Narayanpet SP N. Venkateswaralu, Rajendranagar ACP B. Gangadhar and Moinabad SHO Laxmi Reddy.

The SIT order comes a day after the Telangana High Court lifted the stay on police probe, which was earlier deferred following a petition by the Bharatiya Janata Party that requested for a probe by a ‘neutral agency’ such as the Central Bureau of Investigation or an SIT.

The accused in the poachgate, Ramachandra Bharati alias Satish Sharma, Nanda Kumar and Simhayaji Swamy, allegedly affiliated to BJP, reportedly offered huge cash, postings and other favours for TRS MLAs to switch loyalties.

Allegedly, as per complaints, while Tandur legislator Pilot Rohith Reddy was offered ₹100 crore, three other legislators B. Balaraju, B. Harshavardhan Reddy and R. Kantha Rao were allegedly offered ₹50 crore each by the trio.

Based on Mr. Rohith Reddy’s complaint, the Moinabad police registered cases of bribery, criminal conspiracy, criminal intimidation, and under the provisions of Prevention of Corruption Act. The accused persons were later remanded in judicial custody.

Meanwhile, the Banjara Hills police, in a recent development, also pressed charges of forgery, cheating and related provisions against accused Ramachandra Bharati for allegedly using fake and fabricated Aadhar, PAN and other documents.