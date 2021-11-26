Sisters of fraud accused tried to meet him after arrest

Two sisters — Rajini Chaudhary and Komal Chaudhary — of Deepak Chaudhary, the prime accused in RBL Bank fake call centres fraud, who are on the run, came to Hyderabad to meet and ‘help’ their brother soon after his arrest. But, suspecting their arrest by the cyber crime police of Cyberabad, the duo left the city.

“We got information that both Rajini and Komal were in the city to meet him after he was arrested and brought here from New Delhi, but we suspect they feared their arrest and fled,” an officer said told The Hindu.

Currently, the cybercrime teams launched a ‘manhunt’ in New Delhi and neighbouring areas to nab Deepak’s sisters and his other associates. They are also racking their brains to zero in on the bank staff who constantly leaked classified information of the fresh credit cardholders to the fraudsters.

The police also suspect that both Rajini and Komal are heading the untraced call centres after the arrest of their brother and 15 others and continuing the fraud.

Meanwhile, the investigators arrested one more person in connection with the multi-State banking fraud. They suspect that the arrested person sold the Caller ID spoofing application to Deepak’s gang through which they cheated thousands of credit cardholders of RBL and other banks too.

“We got leads about him from another case,” the officer said.