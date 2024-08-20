ADVERTISEMENT

Sister ties rakhi to brother through window of residential school building, video goes viral on social media

Published - August 20, 2024 12:10 pm IST - MANCHERIAL

The Hindu Bureau

A video of a man lifting his son on his shoulders to enable his daughter tie rakhi from the window of her residential school building in Mancherial district went viral on social media on Monday (August 19, 2024).

ADVERTISEMENT

The man in the video, along with his wife and son, arrived at the State-run residential school at Ramakrishnapur to celebrate Raksha Bandhan with his daughter, who is a student of the residential educational institution, sources said.

However, they were reportedly denied entry into the residential school by the management citing ‘certain norms.’

Firm in his resolve to comply with the age-old tradition of Raksha Bandhan, the man reportedly lifted his son on his shoulders thereby enabling his daughter tie the rakhi to her brother through the window from inside the residential school. The brother and sister exchanged sweets, marking the Raksha Bandhan celebration.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

Telangana

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US