Sister ties rakhi to brother through window of residential school building, video goes viral on social media

A video of a man lifting his son on his shoulders to enable his daughter tie rakhi from the window of her residential school building in Mancherial district went viral on social media on Monday (August 19, 2024).

The man in the video, along with his wife and son, arrived at the State-run residential school at Ramakrishnapur to celebrate Raksha Bandhan with his daughter, who is a student of the residential educational institution, sources said.

However, they were reportedly denied entry into the residential school by the management citing ‘certain norms.’

Firm in his resolve to comply with the age-old tradition of Raksha Bandhan, the man reportedly lifted his son on his shoulders thereby enabling his daughter tie the rakhi to her brother through the window from inside the residential school. The brother and sister exchanged sweets, marking the Raksha Bandhan celebration.