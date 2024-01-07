ADVERTISEMENT

Sister scripts techie abduction, three men detained

January 07, 2024 12:14 am | Updated 12:14 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

The Raidurgam police have taken three people into custody in connection with the abduction of a software employee from Khajaguda area.

Officials said that the victim’s sister is the key player in orchestrating the abduction and demanding ransom.

Officials from the Madhapur zone of Cyberabad said that G. Surendra Babu, a resident of Kukatpally, had gone to Khajaguda lake with his sister on Thursday evening when a group of men in an SUV kidnapped him. They took him to Kurnool, Andhra Pradesh, located around 200 kilometres from the city. It was revealed that they demanded ₹2 crore from his wife.

“Preliminary probe into the case has revealed that his sister has planned the abduction for money and contacted the gang of men to help her. The gang have a history of theft and house burglary cases against them,” said the officials, adding that the techie was also injured by the gang as a part of their scare tactic.

The Raidurgam police swung into action after the ransom call and detected the location as Kurnool, from where they rescued the techie on Saturday evening. The three men involved in the kidnap have been taken into custody. Officials from the Cyberabad police said that complete details of the case will be shared with the public through a press conference on Sunday. 

