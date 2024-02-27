Sirsedu MPTC member removed for alleged involvement in destruction of Palle Prakruthi Vanam

February 27, 2024 12:29 am | Updated 12:30 am IST - KARIMNAGAR

MPTC member of Sirsedu village in Ellanthakunta mandal of Karimnagar district was removed from his post on charges of failing to discharge his designated duties and perform functions as assigned to him under the Panchayat Raj Act 2018. Renikuntla Chinna Rayudu was also disqualified from contesting elections for a period of six years. Collector Pamela Satpathy on Monday issued orders to this effect, official sources said.

In January this year, Ellanthakunta police registered a case against Chinna Rayudu and three others for allegedly destroying plants at Palle Prakruthi Vanams in Bogampad and Sirsedu villages.

The four accused were booked under Sections 447, 427 r/w 34 of the IPC and Section 3 of the PDPP Act.