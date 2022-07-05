Sirpurkar report to AG, Amicus Curiae: HC

Telangana High Court on Monday directed the Registry to hand over the entire report of the Sirpur Commission to the Amicus Curiae D. Prakash Reddy and Advocate General B.S. Prasad.

Hearing a batch of PIL petitions over the exchange of fire that left five accused dead in the veterinarian rape and murder case, a bench of Chief Justice Ujjal Bhuyan and Justice Surepalli Nanda passed the order. The AG sought a complete report of the Commission.

He requested the bench to provide all the papers and documents including the video clips relating to the exchange of fire based on which the Commission arrived at its findings and prepared the report.

Senior lawyer D. Prakash Reddy asked the bench to issue notices to the police officers, who were indicted in the Commission report with regard to the exchange of fire. However, the bench declined to issue notice immediately observing that the State was yet to be heard on the matter.

The Supreme Court constituted Justice V.S. Sirpurkar Commission to investigate into the death of five youngsters facing charge of kidnapping, raping and murdering a veterinarian on State capital’s outskirts of Shamshabad in Cyberabad police commissionerate jurisdiction.

The Commission submitted its report indicting some police officers involved in the exchange of fire. The Supreme Court remanded back the matter to Telangana High Court to adjudicate the matter after perusing the Commission report. The pleas were posted to August 5 for next hearing.