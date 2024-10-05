Siripuram in Deputy CM’s constituency set to be model solar village

HYDERABAD

A team of officials led by the chairman and managing director of Northern Power Distribution Company of Telangana Ltd (TGNPDCL) K. Varun Reddy visited Siripuram village of Madhira constituency, represented by Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, in Khammam district. The village has been selected for the pilot project of solar model village for energisation of agricultural pump-sets and households with rooftop solar power as part of developing sustainable energy practices.

Along with Telangana Renewable Energy Development Corporation (TGREDCO) managing director Anila Vavilla, Superintending Engineer A. Surender and officials from Panchayat and Agriculture Departments, Mr. Varun Reddy discussed the plans with farmers and other villagers, and the steps being taken to make the initiative a success.

According to NPDCL officials, Siripuram has 1,039 domestic connections and 520 agricultural connections. All the domestic and 50% of the agricultural services were surveyed already and the remaining services are expected to be surveyed over the next three days. They stated that the service details are being registered in the PM-Suryaghar portal to ensure transparency and track progress of the solar energisation work.

During the awareness session held at the Rythu Vedika premises, Mr. Varun Reddy explained the benefits of transitioning to solar energy for both domestic and agricultural consumers and said that they would not have any financial burden since it would be implemented at zero cost to consumers.

In the case of 201 domestic consumers who lack proper rooftops for solar panel installation, he asked the REDCO authorities to explore the possibility of constructing highrise structures on available open spaces so that no household was left out of the initiative. To promote collaborative efforts among farmers, farmers of neighbouring villages would be encouraged to install solar panels collectively in shared agricultural fields to optimise space and resources.