Siricilla again tops in property tax collections among ULBs in 2023-24

April 02, 2024 09:47 pm | Updated 09:47 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Siricilla has once again topped the list of property tax collection for the financial year of 2023-24 among the 140 Urban Local Bodies (ULBs) in Telangana by achieving 99.52% collection or ₹5.58 crore from the total demand of ₹5.61 crore by March 31 midnight.

Municipal Administration and Urban Development officials informed on Tuesday that Yellandu in Bhadradri-Kothagudem district secured the second place with 96.84% collection or ₹1.88 crore out of a demand of ₹1.94 crore and Huzurabad in Karimnagar district came third with 95.80% or ₹2.40 crore out a demand of ₹2.50 crore.

Overall, the tax collection has touched 70.92% of the total demand or ₹922.03 crore has been collected as against the demand raised for ₹1,300.07 crore leaving a deficit of ₹378.04 crore.

About 16 other municipal bodies have also collected more than 90% of the demand raised, including Leeja in Gadwal-Jogulamba (95.51% or ₹1.39 crore out of ₹1.46 crore demand), Devarkonda in Nalgonda district (95.30% or ₹2.24 crore out of a demand of ₹2.35 crore), Narsapur in Medak (95.22% or ₹3.02 crore out of ₹3.17 crore demand), Jammikunta in Karimnagar district (95.17% or ₹2.90 crore out of a demand of ₹3.05 crore).

Waddepalle in Gadwal-Jogulamba district collected 94.95% or ₹85 lakh out of a demand of ₹89 lakh, Peddapalli (93.86% or ₹3.99 crore out of a demand of ₹4.25 crore), Korutla in Jagityal district (93.45% or ₹3.99 crore out of a demand of ₹4.27 crore), Toopran in Medak district (93.14% or ₹1.33 crore out of a demand of ₹1.43 crore), Metpalli in Jagityal district (92.37% or ₹2.76 crore out of ₹2,99 crore), Luxettipet in Mancherial district (₹1.28 crore out of a demand of ₹1.39 crore).

Vemulawada in Sircilla district collected 91.65% or ₹3.44 crore out of a demand of ₹3.75 crore, Gajwel Pragnapur in Siddipet (91.35% or ₹3.81 crore out of a demand of ₹4.18 crore), Siddipet (91.33% or ₹11.94 crore out of a demand of ₹34.83 crore), Karimnagar (91.24% or ₹31.78 crore out of a demand of ₹34.83 crore), Adibatla in Rangareddy district (91.18% or ₹3.07 crore out of a demand of ₹3.36 crore) and Kosgi (91.02% or ₹1.36 crore out of a demand of ₹1.49 crore).

Forty other municipalities or municipal corporations managed to collect 80% or more out of the total demand, 27 other ULBs collected 70% or more of the total demand and around 33 of them had collected 60% of more of the total demand and 13 of them collected 50% or more of the total demand.

The bottom eight comprise – Zaheerabad in Sangareddy (34.77% or ₹5.81 crore out of a demand of ₹16.7 crore), Nalgonda (41.14% or ₹18.32 crore out of ₹44.53 crore), Nakrekal in Nalgonda district (43.32% or ₹2.66 crore out of ₹6.14 crore), Jalpally in Rangareddy (43.98% or ₹5.71 crore out of ₹12.97 crore), Miryalguda in Nalgonda district (46.22% or ₹9.41 crore out of a demand of ₹20.36 crore), Mahaboobnagar (47.73% or ₹19.85 crore out of a demand of ₹41.59 crore) and so on.

Nalgonda (₹26.21 crore), Nizamabad (₹24.86 crore), Khammam (₹23.51 crore), Mahaboobnagar (₹21.74 crore) Manikonda (₹17.81 crore), Greater Warangal Municipal Corporation (₹16.92 crore) and Nizampet (₹11.07 crore), were among the municipal bodies having the highest amount of balance tax to be collected, they added.