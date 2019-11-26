Sircilla weavers’ hands full and looms busy this season

RAJANNA-SIRCILLA: After Bathukamma sarees, powerloom weavers of Sircilla have their hands full with fresh orders. Guess with what, and for whom? To weave Pongal sarees, for the Tamil Nadu Government.

In fact, since 2014, the Tamil Nadu (TN) government has been placing orders for sarees to be distributed to beneficiaries in its State during Pongal. In the first year, the TN agencies placed orders for seven lakh sarees. Impressed by the sarees’ quality, they have been placing orders to weave 10 lakh sarees per year since 2015.

2,500 looms, 2-lakh metres per day

This year, the TN authorities have placed orders for Pongal sarees from October onwards. Already, 2,500 power looms are busy weaving the Pongal sarees. Their daily output? Two lakh metres. Incidentally, this time the authorities have placed different varieties of sarees to be made in polyester, which attracted the attention of the Telangana State authorities.

For the weavers, apart from more work, realisations too have gone up with increased rates. Against the normal rate of ₹ 1.25 paise per metre of saree weaved, the TN authorities are paying ₹ 2.25 paise per metre. Usually, the Sircilla powerloom weavers go without work after the Bathukamma sarees project. But the TN government bonanza had come in as a blessing for them ensuring round-the-year employment.

An attractive blend

An entrepreneur from Tamil Nadu, who had placed orders for Pongal sarees with the Sircilla weavers from 2014 onwards said the TN government initiative had helped the Telangana government plan their Bathukamma sarees order and provide employment to the weavers. He suggested the Telangana government mix cotton yarn with polyester for Bathukamma sarees to make them for more attractive and win over womenfolk.

“We are really inspired by the new designs of the TN government’s Pongal sarees and are contemplating to utilise the same for Bathukamma sarees for 2020,” AD (Handlooms and Textiles) P. Ashok Rao told The Hindu on Tuesday. “It is really great for the Sircilla weavers for getting the TN government order immediately after completion of Bathukamma sarees weaving,” he added. In fact, they had woven 94 lakh Bathukammma sarees worth ₹ 300 crore this year.

Happy weavers

Mr. Rao said they are really thankful to the TN government for the Pongal sarees order which has provided employment to local weavers. According to him, the Karnataka government has placed orders to weave nylon nets.

“After completion of Pongal sarees, the weavers would be busy with school uniform orders by the RVM. Later, we are planning to place Bathukamma sarees orders well in advance to avoid last-minute pressures,” Mr. Rao said.