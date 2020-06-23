Sircilla segment will be a benchmark for the nation: KTR

MAUD Minister K. Taraka Rama Rao at the inauguration in Sircilla on Tuesday.

RAJANNA-SIRCILLA

23 June 2020 23:05 IST

Minister inaugurates model integrated Rythu bazaar

Minister for IT and Municipal Administration K. Taraka Rama Rao reiterated on Tuesday that he would strive to transform Sircilla Assembly, which gave him his political life, into a model segment in the entire country.

He also promised to take measures for the development of all the Assembly segments in Telangana.

Mr. KTR along with TSCAB chairman Konduru Ravinder Rao, ZP chairperson N. Aruna, Collector D. Krishna Bhaskar and others inaugurated the model integrated Rythu bazaar with an ethnic look constructed at a cost of ₹5.15 crore in the town, opened a municipal park developed at a cost of ₹41 lakh and laid the foundation stone for construction of a check dam on the shores of Manair river at a cost of ₹12 crore.

Speaking on the occasion, the Minister said that they should take inspiration from the model Rythu bazaar constructed in Sircilla town and construct similar ones in all other towns. He said that he would strive for the all-round development of Sircilla segment and also Rajanna-Sircilla district.

Stating that Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao, who started his political career as a single window chairman, always thought about the upliftment of the farming community. Reminding people that the CM had completed the world’s biggest Kaleshwaram lift irrigation project in three years, he said that Mr. KCR had taken measures for filling up all minor irrigation tanks during the summer.

He claimed that Telangana was the only State to provide Rythu Bandhu assistance to farmers and insurance coverage. He added that another green revolution would be launched in the State with Kaleshwaram project. “The government is planning to launch four more revolutions — milk (dairy), pink (meat), blue (fisheries) and green (Haritha Haaram),” he said.

He reminded that the Opposition leaders were also praising the Chief Minister for providing financial assistance of ₹5 crore, house site, and employment to the family of slain Colonel Santosh Babu. He also said that regulated farming was aimed only to help farmers.