Sircilla sees 3 new cases of Omicron variant

With the detection of three new Omicron cases here on Monday, the district’s Omicron tally rose to four.

Genome sequencing results of two primary contacts — wife and mother — of the first Omicron infected person here, a Gulf returnee of Gudem village in Mustabad mandal, returned positive, sources said, adding that a foreign returnee of Yellareddypet mandal has also tested positive for Omicron.

The trio were shifted to the Telangana Institute of Medical Sciences in Hyderabad on Monday afternoon. Sources said the Omicron-infected person from Gudem village is undergoing treatment at TIMS.

District health authorities have initiated contact-tracing and testing of those who have come in contact with the three Omicron-infected persons.

Meanwhile, a 24-year-old foreign returnee of Bank Colony in Warangal city tested positive for Omicron on Monday. He was also shifted to TIMS for treatment.