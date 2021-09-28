Sircilla Collector shifted out of office in tractor

SANGAREDDY

28 September 2021 21:36 IST

Rain fury in north Telangana on Monday night did not spare Rajanna-Sircilla Collector Anurag Jayanthi, who was confined to his chambers in the new Collectorate complex for several hours.

With water surrounding the complex, the Collector had to be shifted out along with his staff in a tractor. This is the second time in the past one month that the Collectorate complex has had to bear the brunt of rain fury. Local residents pointed out that the new complex was constructed in Full Tank Level (FTL).

According to information, Mr Jayanthi has been in staying in the quarters constructed in the Collectorate on the outskirts of district headquarters. On Monday night, he held a review meeting with officials and stayed back at the camp office which was inundated due to rain.

“There are three tanks from which water was overflowing and reached the mini tank bund, which is not yet completed. About 600 houses are still inundated in Sircilla and they fear even when it rains briefly. Cellars of many buildings were filled with water and the road to Karimnagar was completely blocked. People have to go through bypass road,” said Vijay, a local resident, adding that officials failed to take steps to divert flood water though Municipal Minister K.T. Rama Rao had given clear instructions.

It was stated that many in the town feel the pinch of rain hardships and have to face it at least for another two months, till the cyclone season is over.