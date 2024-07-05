GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Siraj accorded rousing reception

Published - July 05, 2024 11:10 pm IST

V V SUBRAHMANYAM
V.V. SUBRAHMANYAM
Cricketer Mohd Siraj greeting fans upon his arrival in Hyderabad on Friday.

| Photo Credit: G RAMAKRISHNA

Cricketer Mohd Siraj greeting fans upon his arrival in Hyderabad on Friday.

Cricketer Mohd Siraj greeting fans upon his arrival in Hyderabad on Friday. | Photo Credit: G RAMAKRISHNA

HYDERABAD

India fast bowler, Mohd Siraj, who was a member of the victorious T-20 World Cup team in Barbados last Saturday, arrived to a warm reception at the Hyderabad Airport on Friday evening.

Large number of fans gathered at the airport to greet Siraj,who had a tough time wading through them to get into his vehicle.

Later, there was a victory procession from Sarojini Devi Hospital (Mehdipatnam) with a large banner of Siraj put up along the route.

Fans lustily cheered him, waving the tri-colour.

Speaking on the occasion, Siraj said there were a lot of tense moments in the final. “But we were all excited and delighted to win the Cup eventually,” he said.

“It is a proud moment also for all Hyderabadis who are so passionate about the sport,” Siraj said.

“In a way, the long wait  of 11 years for a World Cup has finally ended,” he said.

“And, personally, I would like to continue to keep working hard and help the team win many more titles at the highest level,” Siraj said.

