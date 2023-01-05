HamberMenu
Sir Choturam award presented to Niranjan Reddy

January 05, 2023 09:03 pm | Updated 09:04 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Representatives of All India Farmers’ Association (AIFA) said that the farming policies being implemented in Telangana by Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) president and Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao were very impressive and useful. They said that there was a need to replicate the same across the country.

They presented Sir Choturam Award to Agriculture Minister S. Niranjan Reddy here on Thursday. The award was announced to Mr. Chandrashekar Rao by the AIFA and was presented to the Minister.

Sir Choturam was born in 1881 in Punjab province and co-founder of National Unionist Party, which ruled united Punjab Provence. He was instrumental in making some acts that came to the rescue of farmers.

AIFA president Satnam Singh Behru, and all-India advisers Sukhjinder Singh Kaka and Rajpal Singh Khalsa and others were present.

