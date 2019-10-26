Singur thirsty even in October with little water

While a majority of reservoirs in the State are brimming with water after copius rains, much of the district is still parched.

Two major water resources — Singur reservoir and Manjeera dam — have not yet filled. Now everyone is worry whether they can be filled at all as the rainy season is coming to an end. Even officials feel the situation is already out of hands and nothing can be done.

Arid swathes

Singur presents a very pathetic sight with water seen only in parts of the reservoir. The only bright side to the otherwise bleak situation is some greenery, thanks to the recent rains but insufficient to fill the reservoir.

At many places in the district bore-wells did not get completely charged. Reason? Lack of water at both Singur and Manjeera.

As on Thursday, there was only 0.955 tmfct of water in Singur, sufficient enough to meet the district’s drinking water needs till January. Later, majority of the population have to make their own arrangements as the government may not come to their rescue as witnessed this summer.

Uncharged borewells

“We have two bores in the apartment in which I am staying. The old bore at 240 feet was not charged while the new bore at 600 feet got recharged with the season’s rains. We had faced water problem from March onwards this year but the situation might be worse from January,” said Md. Rizwan, a resident of Pothireddypally, the entry point to the district headquarters.

Meanwhile, there was no response from Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao though Andole MLA Ch. Kranthi Kiran and Sangareddy MLA T. Jayaprakash Reddy appealed to him to supply Godavari water from Patancheru by reverse pumping mode, to address the water problem.