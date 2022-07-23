Singur project full, crest gates opened

Heavy rainfall in catchment area; traffic comes to standstill between Hyderabad and Kamareddy

Heavy rains and floods were reported in the erstwhile Medak district in the last 24 hours with huge inflows coming from the upstream and catchment areas. Three crest gates — 9, 10 and 11 — of Singur project were for lifted 2 metres on Saturday afternoon allowing a discharge of 34,490 cusecs of water while inflows were recorded as 35,618 cusecs.

Sangareddy Collector A. Sharath visited the project and took stock of the situation. “The Singur Project with a capacity of 29.917 tmcft is full and we have lifted two crest gates at around 10 a.m. and another gate was lifted at about 1 p.m. People in 17 villages under the project were kept on alert and were asked not to venture out into fields or to take out their cattle to graze. People in Medak and Kamareddy districts were also put on alert through their respective district authorities,” said Mr. Sharath adding that for the first time in recent history Singur project was filled in the month of July.

With heavy floods in river Manjeera, Vana Durga Bhavani temple located at Yedupayala was inundated in flood water and the temple was closed. Pilgrims were stopped from visiting the temple. Transport between Papannapet and Medak were stopped as Kothapally bridge was submerged in water.

Traffic came to a standstill as Ramayapalli Railway Under Bridge was under water and it was reported that a car got stuck in the water. Autonagar in Medak town was surrounded by flood water.

The connectivity to Gangapur village in Haveli Ghanapur mandal was completely cut off as the bridge connecting it collapsed due to the heavy rains.

Two labourers died and two others were injured at Reddypally village in Chegunta mandal when a wall of a factory collapsed and fell on a neighbouring house. The deceased were reported to be from Bihar. The injured were shifted to hospital for treatment.

One person died when his two wheeler skidded on the National Highway at Narsingi. Further, some farmers were reportedly stranded in a water logged area at Gollavagu in Regod mandal.