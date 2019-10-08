Single lighting strike claims three lives in Khammam

A single lightning strike claimed three lives, and left one injured in Mudigonda mandal headquarters town on Tuesday evening.

Lighting struck a tree during a thunderstorm at SC Colony in the village killing three youths instantaneously and severely injuring another.

The deceased were identified as E. Srinu, 21, G Naveen, 18, and B Praveen, 19. The trio hailed from the SC Colony in Mudigonda, sources said.

Gopi, 21, of Mudigonda suffered burns in the incident. Locals shifted the injured to a private hospital in Khammam. The condition of Gopi was stable.