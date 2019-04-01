Singareni’s coal sales up by 21% to ₹25,828 cr in 2018-19

Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL) has registered 21% growth in turnover (sales) during the just concluded 2018-19 fiscal, compared to last year. It has also posted 4% increase in coal production and 5% hike in coal despatches during the year.

“It’s the highest ever turnover, coal production and despatches achieved by the company till date,” Chairman and Managing Director of the company N. Sridhar stated on Monday. The company has recorded sales at ₹25,828 crore in 2018-19 compared to ₹21,323 crore in 2017-18.

Similarly, the company has despatched 676.73 lakh tonnes (67.7 million tonnes) coal in the just concluded financial year against 646.19 lakh tonnes (64.6 million tonnes) despatched in the previous before. The despatches in 2018-19 were higher (101%) than the target fixed, officials of the company explained.

The company has registered 644.05 lakh tonnes (64.4 million tonnes) production in 2018-19 against 620 lakh tonnes (62 million tonnes) achieved a year before. The CMD of the company has attributed the achievement to the hard work put in by workers, officials, supervisory staff and union leaders. He thanked the Railways for cooperating with the company in despatching the record quantity of coal and asked the company workers to maintain the tempo to achieve the targets in 2019-20. According to the company officials, Singareni has despatched coal in 12,372 rakes in 2018-19 against 10,422 rakes in 2017-18 with a growth rate of 18.71%. The average number of rakes per day used by the company had increased to 34 in 2018-19 from 28.5 rakes in 2017-18. In March, coal was despatched with the help of 1,270 rakes at an average of 41 rakes every day.

Of the 11 areas of Singareni, Kothagudem, Yellandu, Srirampur, Mandamarri and Adriyala long wall project have achieved higher production and despatches in 2018-19 compared to the previous year. The area-wise coal despatches have also increased by 18% in Kothagudem, 64% in Yellandu, 31.5% in Mandamarri, 41.3% in Srirampur, 3.26% in Bellampally and 5% in Ramagundam-2.

The Singareni officials stated that they had also maintained surplus supply of coal to all thermal power stations in the State and outside that were dependent on the coal from the company. Against that target of supplying 106.7 lakh tonnes coal to Telangana State Power Generation Corporation (TS-Genco) units the company had supplied 21% more coal at 129.6 lakh tonnes. Similarly, the company had supplied 119 lakh tonnes coal to NTPC units against the agreement of 112 lakh tonnes in 2018-19.