Singareni workforce told to go for 2.35 L tonnes of production a day to reach target

March 02, 2024 - hyderabad

The management of Singareni Collieries Company Ltd (SCCL) has asked its workforce to aim for an average of 2.35 lakh tonnes of production and dispatch of coal every day in March to achieve the target of 70 million tonnes coal production for the current (2023-24) year.

At a review meeting held with General Manager of all areas (mines) here on Friday, Chairman and Managing Director of SCCL N. Balaram said in the first 11 months of the fiscal the company had produced (mined) 62.72 million tonnes of coal and dispatched 63.16 million tonnes to customer companies including thermal power projects, cement manufacturing units, steel companies and others.

Stating that the last month of a financial year would be very crucial to reach targets for any commercial entity, Mr. Balaram said optimal utilisation of the manpower and machinery in every shift would hold key to reach the target for the year. He suggested the Area GMs to review with the overburden removal contracts on day-to-day basis to reach the target of OB removal to allow the production of necessary quantity of coal.

Of the 12 areas, Manuguru, Kothagudem, Yellandu, Bellampally area mines had already achieved their coal production targets. The CMD stated that the coal production in the first 11 months of 2023-24 was 4.3% higher compared to the previous year and the dispatch of coal had increased by 5% this year.

The growth posted in the OB removal was 2.7% in the first 11 months this year with 381 million cubic meters of OB removal done this year against 371 million cubic meters last year. Directors D. Satyanarayana Rao (E&M), N.V.K. Srinivas (Operations & Personnel), G. Venkateshwar Reddy (Projects and Planning, Executive Director J. Allwyn and others participated.

