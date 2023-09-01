Singareni workers to get wage board arrears of ₹1,726 crore in a month

September 01, 2023 08:52 pm | Updated 08:53 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The management of Singareni Collieries Company Ltd (SCCL) is making arrangements to pay the 11th wage board arrears of ₹1,726 crore to its workers and employees within a month. On on average every worker is likely to get arrears of about ₹4 lakh.

As on March 31 this year, the worker strength of SCCL is 42,733 and a year back it was 43,672. According to the company officials, the company would be paying wage board arrears in such a huge quantum for the first time. The arrears would be credited into the bank accounts of workers in two phases.

The exercise to assess the worker-wise arrears was taken up on Friday by the personal, account and auditing, ERP, SAP, IT and other departments to ensure there was no discrepancy. The arrears would be paid to the workers in service first and later to those who retired after during the last five years.

ADVERTISEMENT

Along with the enhanced salaries as per the 11th wage board recommendations the company would have to make payment of about ₹3,000 crore to its workers and employees this year including ₹1,200 crore as enhanced salaries and ₹1,726 crore arrears.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.