HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Singareni workers to get wage board arrears of ₹1,726 crore in a month

The arrears to be credited into bank accounts of workers in two phases

September 01, 2023 08:52 pm | Updated 08:53 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

The management of Singareni Collieries Company Ltd (SCCL) is making arrangements to pay the 11th wage board arrears of ₹1,726 crore to its workers and employees within a month. On on average every worker is likely to get arrears of about ₹4 lakh.

As on March 31 this year, the worker strength of SCCL is 42,733 and a year back it was 43,672. According to the company officials, the company would be paying wage board arrears in such a huge quantum for the first time. The arrears would be credited into the bank accounts of workers in two phases.

The exercise to assess the worker-wise arrears was taken up on Friday by the personal, account and auditing, ERP, SAP, IT and other departments to ensure there was no discrepancy. The arrears would be paid to the workers in service first and later to those who retired after during the last five years.

Along with the enhanced salaries as per the 11th wage board recommendations the company would have to make payment of about ₹3,000 crore to its workers and employees this year including ₹1,200 crore as enhanced salaries and ₹1,726 crore arrears.

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.