Singareni workers to get about ₹94K as Deepavali bonus today

The bank accounts of workers and employees of Singareni Collieries Company Ltd (SCCL) will be credited with Deepavali bonus under the production linked reward scheme (PLRS) on Friday, Deputy Chief Minister, who handles the portfolios of Energy and Finance, M. Bhatti Vikramarka announced here on Thursday.

A total of ₹358 crore would be paid as Deepavali bonus under PLRS and it was ₹50 crore higher compared to last year. The amount would be credited to the bank accounts of Singareni workers, employees and officials by Friday afternoon, he said and instructed Chairman and Managing Director of the company N. Balaram to release the funds for the purpose.

At a review meeting held here, the Deputy Chief Minister said Deepavali bonus of ₹93,750 each would be paid to about 40,000 Singareni staff. He stated that payment of Deepavali bonus under PLRS was in practice for the last few years as an incentive to coal workers/employees as part of the Joint Bipartite Committee for the Coal Industry (JBCCI) policy for achieving higher production.

The Deputy CM stated that the Singareni workers, employees and officials were getting ₹1,250 crore as Dasara and Deepavali bonus this year and they were already given 33% share of the profits (₹796 crore) as Dasara bonus. On an average every worker was paid ₹1.9 lakh as Dasara bonus, he noted.

For the first time in the company annals, outsourced staff were also paid ₹5,000 each as incentives during the Dasara festival. The workers were also paid ₹25,000 each festival advance before Dasara. All put together, the Singareni workers were getting about ₹3 lakh each this year in addition to their salaries.

