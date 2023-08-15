HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Singareni workers to be paid ₹1,000 crore bonus before Dasara, Deepavali

Company aims ₹50K cr turnover, 100 MT coal production

August 15, 2023 07:57 pm | Updated 07:57 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Workers of Singareni Collieries Company Ltd (SCCL) would be paid ₹700 crore bonus soon from the company’s profits, chairman and managing director of the State PSU N. Sridhar said on Tuesday at the 77th Independence Day celebrations at its corporate office here. Along with the festival (Deepavali) bonus, it would come to about ₹1,000 crore.

Singareni was among the top performers in the 200-odd Central and State public sector undertakings in the country and was moving ahead with the target of 100 million tonnes coal production and ₹50,000 crore turnover in the next few years, Mr.Sridhar said after hoisting the national flag. The company had made enviable progress during the last nine years, since the formation of Telangana State.

From posting a profit of ₹419 crore in 2013-14, the company’s profit had increased to ₹2,222 crore in 2022-23 and the payment of bonus, share of profits, had gone up from ₹83 crore for 2013-14 to ₹700 crore for 2022-23. The share of profit would be paid to the workers before Dasara festival itself as suggested by Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao, he stated.

He stated that public sector coal companies would face stiff competition from private players in the next two-three years and to overcome it, the company had to bring down the production cost and improve productivity by utilising the work hours to a maximum extent. Focus was also needed on quality to keep the customers, he added.

As part of the diversification of the company’s business, it had already forayed into thermal and solar power generation and the 2×600 megawatt power plant was top among the State-level Gencos in the country. Another 800 MW unit was also being established on the same premises.

Similarly, they were also adding 240 MW solar power generation capacity in the second phase in addition to the 300 MW capacity nearing completion. Soon, Singareni would be in a position to supply 2,540 MW power to the State needs.

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.