Singareni worker killed in freak accident in GDK-11 incline coal mine in Peddapalli district

Published - May 30, 2024 04:22 pm IST - PEDDAPALLI

P Sridhar
P. Sridhar

A 58-year-old worker of the Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL) was crushed to death after a Load Haul Dumper (LHD) ran over him at the GDK 11 incline coal mine in Godavarikhani of Peddapalli district in the wee hours of Thursday.

The deceased was identified as E. Pratap, a LHD operator, a native of Pannuru village in Ramagundam mandal. The freak accident took place at around 2 a.m. in the underground coal mine in the SCCL’s RG-1 Area.

Pratap was the one operating the LHD. The exact cause of the mishap could not be determined immediately. In a statement, the Telangana Boggu Gani Karmika Sangham (TBGKS) president Miriyala Raj Reddy alleged that the poor mechanical condition of the LHD was responsible for the death of the operator.

He said a detailed probe be conducted to fix responsibility for the tragic accident and prevent recurrence of such mishaps.Meanwhile, the SCCL Chairman and Managing Director N Balram on Thursday visited the Singareni area hospital in Godavarikhani and consoled the family members of the deceased SCCL worker.

Later, speaking to the media, Mr. Balram said a detailed inquiry will be conducted into the LHD accident. A suitable job will be provided to one eligible member of the bereaved family and gratuity, ex-gratia and other terminal benefits will be disbursed to the deceased LHD operator’s family within 10 to 15 days, he added.

