Singareni to scale up coal production to meet targets

The management of Singareni Collieries Company Ltd (SCCL) has decided to scale up production in the remaining four months of the current financial year to reach the targets set for the year at the rate of 2.08 lakh tonnes of coal production and 14 lakh cubic meters of overburden removal every day.

Increase in the production in the targeted measure would help the company overcome the deficit registered during the last four months — from August to November — and help meet the monthly goals for the remaining four months, Chairman and Managing Director of SCCL N. Sridhar said in a meeting with the area general managers held here on Monday. Directors of the company also attended the meeting.

According to SCCL officials, although the coal production in the first eight months of the current fiscal is slightly up compared to that during the last year — 41.03 million tonnes this year against 39.54 million tonnes in the first eight months of 2018-19 — it is 1.73 million tonnes lesser during the August-November period of 2019-20 against the same period of the last fiscal.

Coal despatches too were higher last year as 43.04 million tonnes of coal was despatched in the first eight months of 2018-19, while it was 40.77 million tonnes during April-November period of 2019-20. The officials stated that both production and despatches were slightly below the targets for the first eight month period in the current fiscal.

New mines

The CMD has asked the officials to ensure despatch of coal through at least 39 railway rakes every day during the remaining time of the current fiscal and also directed them to start production in the new open cast mines such as Indaram, Koyagudem and Kakatiya in two months. Mr. Sridhar also had separate meetings with the area general managers.