Singareni to scale up coal handling capacity by 25 mtpa by 2025-26

May 05, 2023 05:48 pm | Updated 05:48 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Singareni Collieries has decided to scale up its coal handling capacity by 25 million tonnes by 2025-26 as part of its plans to go for 85 million tonnes of coal production from the target of 75 million tonnes this year.

The company has coal handling capacity of 108 million tonnes now and with the addition of new coal handling plants (CHPs) it would go up to 133 million tonnes. This year, a CHP with 2 mtpa (million tonnes per annum) capacity would be established at Uppal railway siding in Hanmakonda district, another 2 mtpa CHP at Naini coal block in Odisha and a 1 mtpa CHP at GDK-5 opencast mine in Peddapalli district.

The additional 5 mtpa CHPs this year would be part of the plans to have 10 mtpa CHPs each at VK-7 opencast mine in Bhadradri-Kothagudem district and Naini coal block in Odisha and 5 mtpa CHPs in Ramagundam-2 area mines in Peddapalli district. At a meeting, Chairman and Managing Director of SCCL N. Sridhar instructed the authorities on Thursday to start working on approvals immediately.

According to officials, the company has 10 main CHPs and 16 pit-head CHPs now with a combined handling capacity of 108 mtpa. The company has set itself a target of mining 75 million tonnes coal this year (2023-24) and to achieve 85 million tonnes by 2025-26.

The company has decided to establish an environment-friendly CHP at Mandamarri with ₹130 crore. The coal mined at KK-1 opencast mines is now being moved by road to RKP CHP 12 km away, causing inconvenience to some local communities. The new CHP would come up just 1 km away from KK-1 opencast mine along with a railway siding and it is being planned to be complete by July 2024.

Against 80% of coal produced by Singareni consumed by thermal power plants, the power plants having tie-up with the company have been seeking supply of coal with size of less than 100 mm against coal up to 250 mm size being supplied from CHPs now. The thermal plants were ready to pay ₹17 per tonne more for coal with less than 100 mm size. The SCCL-CMD has instructed authorities to process the coal mined in less than 100 mm size.

Meanwhile, the company is making arrangements to mine 20 million tonnes coal from four opencast mines – VK (4.5 mtpa), JK (2 mtpa), Goleti a(3.5 mtpa) and Naini-Odisha (10 mtpa) by 2024-25. It is being planned to mine 5 million tonnes coal from Naini this year.