Singareni to practice more EoDB norms to scale up production

HYDERABAD

01 September 2020 21:00 IST

‘Part of overall plan to reduce coal imports’

Singareni Collieries Company Ltd (SCCL) is following Ease of Doing Business (EoDB) practices as suggested by the Ministry of Coal as part of increasing the indigenous coal production and reducing coal imports.

Participating in a video-conference organised by Coal Secretary Anil Kumar Jain from New Delhi on Tuesday, Director (Operations) of SCCL S. Chandrasekhar stated that they had been following EoDB in all aspects of coal trading, procurement of machinery and awarding contracts for mutual benefit of all stakeholders towards the larger goal of scaling up indigenous coal production and economics of working of all public sector coal companies.

Transparent process

Representatives of Sandvik, a private company supplying mining machinery to coal companies including SCCL, who also participated in the virtual meet stated that the practices of Singareni in procuring the mining machinery were most transparent and such practices could be implemented at the Coal India level too.

The Coal Secretary said as part of the government plans to reduce coal imports as much as possible by increasing the indigenous coal production Coal India was taking steps towards production of 1,000 million tonnes coal. He stated that transparent trade practices in the procurement of machinery, sale of coal and allotment of contracts would not only be mutually beneficial to all the stakeholders but help meet the production and works targets faster.

Director (Finance) N. Balaram, Advisor (Mining) D.N. Prasad, Executive Director (Coal Movement) J. Allwyn, General Manager (Material Procurement) K.V. Ramana Murthy, all from SCCL, also participated in the virtual meet.