Singareni to mine 5.7 million tonnes coal in August

Singareni Collieries Company Ltd (SCCL) has set a target of producing 5.7 million tonnes of coal during August at the rate of 1.85 lakh tonnes a day to meet the annual target. It has also set the goal of despatching an equal volume of coal and to remove overburden of 1.13 million cubic meters from the open cast mines every day.

Chairman and Managing Director of the company N. Sridhar reviewed the plans at a meeting held here on Friday with the company’s directors and area managers. He asked the officials to ensure commencement of production in the new open cast mines, including Kishtaram OC, Kakatiya Khani OC-3, Godavari Khani OC-5, Koyagudem OC-3 and Indaram OC, during the current financial year.

Mr. Sridhar also reviewed the ongoing exploration works in the Naini coal block allotted to SCCL by the Ministry of Coal in Odisha. He told the officials concerned to take up coal production from the block next year by securing necessary permissions and clearances.

First quarter

Expressing satisfaction over the progress made by the company till July during the current fiscal, the CMD stated that the company had achieved 17% growth rate in coal production, 3% increase in coal despatches and 6% higher overburden removal in the first four months of 2019-20 compared to the same period last year.

He explained that the coal production in the April-July period this year was 22.2 million tonnes against 19 million tonnes last year. Similarly, the coal despatches were 22 milion tonnes this year against 21.4 million tonnes during the first four months of the last fiscal.

Last year performance

The overburden removal during the period this year was 124 million cubic meters against 117.7 million cubic meters last year.

The production, despatches of coal and overburden removal during July was 16%, 13% and 38.8% higher, respectively, this year compared to last year.

Directors of the company S. Shankar (E&M), S. Chandrasekhar (Operations), N. Balram (Finance), Executive Director (Coal Movement) J. Allwyn, Advisor (Mining) D.N. Prasad and several general managers and area managers attended the meeting.