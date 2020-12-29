Singareni to fill all vacancies over next 6 months

HYDERABAD

29 December 2020 20:56 IST

Safety to be given top priority irrespective of costs: CMD

The management of Singareni Collieries Company Ltd (SCCL) has decided to fill all the vacancies in the organisation over the next six month by taking up recruitment process.

This was stated by Chairman and Managing Director of the company N. Sridhar on Tuesday during the 46th tripartite safety conference held here with the representatives of the managements, Director-General of Mines Safety and recognised workers unions and officers union. He assured the meeting that the company would give utmost importance to safety, irrespective of expenses required for it.

When representatives of workers unions suggested that job vacancies of technical staff, supervisors, medical staff, including specialist doctors, needed to be filled in many mines, the CMD explained that over 16,000 vacancies were filled through direct recruitment, compensatory jobs and internal postings over the last five years. He also stated that recruitment would be taken up to fill all the vacancies over the next six months.

Stating that there were many qualified candidates in the new appointments already and based on the instructions of the Chief Minister the quota for internal employees in filling higher posts would be increased. He further assured that the suggestions of workers unions and DGMS officials would be implemented and another meeting would be held with the Directors and senior officers to finalise the road map.

COVID prevention

Reiterating that there would be no going back on the expenses for purchase of safety equipment and safety measures. Two simulators as part of heavy vehicle operators’ training and other required training equipment were already have been arranged. As part of preventing COVID spread 60,000 rapid test kits were procured.

He also complimented the efforts of directors S. Chandrashekar, N. Balaram and the medical staff in implementing the COVID prevention measures. He suggested that there would be a huge competition from private and foreign coal companies and collective efforts and efficiency improvement were needed to increase the production and reduce the production costs.

Speaking on the occasion, DGMS Malay Tikedar suggested the managers of all mines of SCCL to hold safety meetings on a regular basis.

Floating solar

Meanwhile, intensifying its efforts for the establishment of floating solar plants SCCL officials led by Director (E&M) D. Satyanarayana visited Lower Manair Dam on Monday. The Renewable Energy Development Corporation has recently submitted a feasibility report for setting up 350 megawatt solar plants in LMD as its water spread area at full reservoir level would be 82 square km and only 12.5 square km would be needed for the floating solar panels to be erected there.