Singareni to explore floating solar-power plants, pumped storage hydel generation in Telangana

Singareni Collieries Company Ltd. told to study possibility of setting up 1,000 MW floating solar-power plants

February 23, 2024 07:48 pm | Updated 07:48 pm IST - hyderabad

The Hindu Bureau
Ministers N. Uttam Kumar Reddy, M. Bhatti Vikramarka holding a meeting with Irrigation and Singareni officials in Hyderabad on Thursday night.

hyderabad

The State government has decided to explore the possibilities of floating solar-power plants in major reservoirs and pumped storage hydro-electric generation to meet the growing energy needs of Telangana through renewable resources and has ordered preparation of detailed project reports (DPRs).

The decision was taken at a meeting of Deputy Chief Minister M. Bhatti Vikramarka, who holds the portfolios of Finance and Energy; Minister for Irrigation N. Uttam Kumar Reddy; officials of the Irrigation department; and representatives of Singareni Collieries Company Ltd. (SCCL) on Thursday night. Mr. Vikramarka instructed the authorities to explore setting up floating solar plants with a generation capacity of 1,000 megawatt (MW). He, however, said aqua life in the reservoirs, especially fish, should not be harmed.

Speaking at the meeting, Mr. Uttam said the Irrigation department would extend all cooperation. He suggested that the State government agencies/public sector undertakings be given preference to establish such floating solar units as the reservoirs are built by the government and only agencies with financial stability such as the SCCL should get such opportunities.

Ministers N. Uttam Kumar Reddy and M. Bhatti Vikramarka holding a meeting with Irrigation and Singareni officials in Hyderabad on Thursday night.

Chairman and managing director of the SCCL N. Balaram said they have already developed a solar power generation capacity of 224 MW as part of building a 300-MW capacity. The remaining capacity of 76 MW was being developed, he told the ministers.

Mr. Balaram gave a power point presentation at the meeting about the SCCL plans to develop floating solar power generation capacity on Lower Manair Dam and Mallannasagar. The company was also studying the possibility of developing solar power generation plants in Rajasthan, Gujarat, Karnataka and other states as part of their business expansion with the go-ahead from the government.

Further, he said that floating solar generation on the reservoir would not impact fish as such plants would only be set up on 6% of the water spread, as found in studies. Secretary (Irrigation) Rahul Boijja, SCCL director N.V.K. Srinivas and others participated.

