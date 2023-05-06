Singareni to develop 240MW solar generation capacity in 2nd phase

May 06, 2023 12:27 am | Updated 12:27 am IST - HYDERABAD

As part of expanding its solar energy footprint, Singareni Collieries Company Ltd (SCCL) has decided to develop 240 megawatt solar power plants in the second phase even as the first phase of 300 MW is nearing completion.

At a meeting chaired by chairman and managing director N. Sridhar here on Friday, it was decided to develop 13 solar power plants in eight mining areas. The process of tenders for the second phase solar capacity would commence soon after the approval by the board. Detailed project reports of the 13 plants were also discussed at the meeting.

The second phase solar power plants are being planned at Sattupalli (35 MW), Srirampur-Chennur (27.5 MW), Mandamarri (65 MW), thermal power plant (37.5 MW), Ramagundam-3 (41 MW) Bhupalapally (12 MW), Ramagundam-1 (5 MW) and Yellandu (15 MW).

Singareni forayed into solar power generation two years ago to meet its captive needs both in the mines, offices and residential colonies as it had been purchasing about 750 million units of energy every year at an average cost of ₹8 per unit from the Northern Discom, costing ₹600 crore a year to the company.

Of the first phase capacity of 300 MW, solar plants with 224 MW capacity have already been commissioned and the remaining 76 MW capacity plants are in the final stage of completion. The company is already saving on power bills to the tune of ₹300 crore by availing energy from nine plants (224 MW).

The company could avail 450 million units of energy a year with the completion of entire 300 MW capacity and another 360 million units with the 240 MW proposed in the second phase, taking the total energy availability from solar plants to 810 million units a year, which is higher than 750 million units being consumed by the company for all its needs.

Once the two phases of solar generation capacity are commissioned, SCCL would not require any energy purchase from Discom and it would be only energy exchange, making it the first “net zero” coal company in the country, officials said.