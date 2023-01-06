Singareni to commission 5 MW floating solar power plant on Jan. 15

January 06, 2023 08:38 pm | Updated 08:38 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Singareni Collieries Company Ltd. (SCCL) is set to foray into the floating solar power system with plans to commission the 5-megawatt plant established in the reservoir of 2×600 MW Singareni Thermal Power Plant (STPP) at Pegadapalli in Jaipur mandal of Mancherial district on January 15.

The decision was taken at a review meeting on solar power generation activity of the company by chairman and managing director N. Sridhar here on Friday. Plans were also afoot to commission another 10 MW plant in March.

He stated that the company had already developed and commissioned 219 MW capacity ground-based solar power plants at eight locations during the past two years. The solar plants had, so far, generated 505 million units and saved about ₹300 crore to the company on energy bills.

In the next phase of ground-based solar power plants, another 66 MW plants at four locations were being planned to be commissioned by July-end.

The floating solar power plants with a total capacity of 15 MW were being established in the 3 tmc ft capacity reservoir of the STPP and in the first phase, 5 MW plant would be commissioned on January 15. The remaining 10 MW floating plant would be commissioned by March-end.

Mr.Sridhar complimented the entire team of STPP for achieving the highest plant load factor (PLF) in the country for the first nine months of 2022-23 financial year. He asked them to keep up the spirit, maintain and improve upon the performance and meet the energy needs of the State.

