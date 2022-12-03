  1. EPaper
Singareni thermal power plant emerges No.1 in country

December 03, 2022 12:20 am | Updated 12:20 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

The 1,200-MW Singareni Thermal power plant in Jaipur of Mancherial district has emerged number one thermal power station during the last eight months of the financial year 2022-2023.

Till November 30, 2022, the 1,200-MW plant has generated 6,385.11 million units of power at a plant load factor (PLF) of 90.86%, which is the highest PLF among all the 250-odd power stations in the country.

According to the Central Electricity Authority report, the 2,600-MW NTPC Korba in Chhattisgarh secured second place with a PLF of 90.01% and 2,000 MW NTPC Singrauli secured third place with a PLF of 89.94%.

Commissioned in 2016, the Singareni plant has achieved 100% PLF on several occasions. It has, so far, generated 51,547 million units of power. Appreciating the power plant’s progress, Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao sanctioned another 800 MW plant on the Jaipur premises.

Singareni chairman and managing director N. Sridhar said all measures are being taken to generate 3,000 MW of power by the year 2026.

