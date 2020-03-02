Singareni thermal power plant achieves 100% PLF

The Singareni Thermal Power Plant at Pegadapalli in Mancherial district.

HYDERABAD

02 March 2020 23:24 IST

The plant achieves 100% PLF 3 times in 2 years

Singareni Thermal Power Plant (STPP) at Pegadapalli in Mancherial district has achieved 100% plant load factor (PLF) one more time by notching up 100.18% PLF in February.

According to the STPP officials, the plant has generated 836.7 million units of energy in February and after the captive needs 791.79 MU was supplied to the grid. The plant has produced 8,398 MU energy till February-end so far this financial year and supplied 7,895 MU to the grid to meet the needs of the State.

Chairman and Managing Director of the company N. Sridhar complimented the staff and officials on the achievement. The officials stated that STPP has achieved 100% PLF three times during the last two years. It has achieved 100.4% PLF in September 2018, 100.05% in February 2019 and 100.18% last month. Besides, it has stood fifth among the 25 top-performing thermal power stations in the country in 2017-18.

Separately, the two units of the power plant have achieved a PLF of 100% or more 15 times so far. The second unit achieved it 9 times, while the first unit did it six times. Giving details, the officials said the second unit has achieved PLF of 100% or more in February, May and November in 2017, in July, September and October in 2018, in January and February in 2019 and in February in 2020.

Similarly, the first unit has achieved PLF of 100% or more in April and December in 2017, in September and November in 2018, in February in 2019 and in February this year. Since its commercial operation that began in September 2016, the plant has generated 30,921 MU energy and supplied 29,056 MU of it to meet the requirements of Telangana.