Singareni thermal plant gets award for fly ash use

Singareni Thermal Power Plant (STPP) of Singareni Collieries Company Ltd has been adjudged as the best fly ash utilising thermal power plant by the Mission Energy Foundation for the second year in a row for making use of 100% fly ash generated by the 2×600 megawatt thermal project at Jaipur in Mancherial district.

The award given in the category of over 500 MW capacity thermal plants in South India was received by Director (E&M) of SCCL D. Satyanarayana Rao at an event held in Goa on Saturday. Speaking after receiving the award, Mr. Rao said they were also planning to expand the capacity of the project by adding one more unit of 800 MW capacity.