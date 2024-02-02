Singareni sets itself a huge task of mining 14 MT coal in February, March

February 02, 2024 09:13 pm | Updated 09:13 pm IST - Hyderabad

Singareni Collieries Company Ltd (SCCL) has sets itself huge task of mining 14 million tonnes of coal in February and March to reach the target of 70 million tonnes of coal production for the current financial year.

In a meeting with the area gneral managers held virtually from the corporate office here on Friday, Chairman and Managing Director of SCCL N. Balaram asked the executives to ensure at least 2.3 lakh tonnes of coal production and dispatch every day to meet the target.

Till January-end, the production achieved is 56.3 million tonnes and dispatch of coal is 57.23 million tonnes. He stated that there would be high demand for coal during the coming summer season when the demand for electricity would go up. Compared to last year, the coal production is over 4% higher and dispatches about 6% higher till January-end. The growth achieved in overburden removal is also 4% higher during the period.

The CMD wanted the executives to ensure removal of at least 15.6 lakh cubic meters of overburden every day during the remainder of this fiscal to reach the production target. Till January-end the overburden removal is 344 million cubic metres.

He instructed the officials to pursue remaining clearances to commence coal production in Naini (Odisha), V.K. coal mine in Kothagudem area, Goleti opencast in Bellampally area and J.K. opencast in Yellandu area at the earliest to add 19.8 million tonnes capacity. He wanted them to work on clearance for the new mines planned for the next fiscal — RG coal mine in Ramagundam-3 area and M.V.K. opencast in Bellampally area.

Directors D. Satyanarayana Rao (E&M), N.V.K. Srinivas (Operations) and G. Venkateshwar Reddy (Projects and Planning), Executive Director (Coal Movement) J. Allwyn, general managers M. Suresh (Coordination), J. Ramesh (Coal Production), G. Devender (Marketing) and all area general managers participated.